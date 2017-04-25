Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Surprised Her Parents With a Secret Home Renovation

Mila Kunis proved what a model daughter she is and surprised her parents with a secret renovation of their Los Angeles condo.

On a recent episode of the online series My Houzz, Kunis explained why she wanted to renovate her parents’ home of 24 years: “They’ve done so many things for my brother and I, and so I desperately want to give them something that I think they deserve.”

Kunis said the house looked like “Miami Vice circa 1994” and teamed up with a designer who is part of the Houzz community to transform the condo into a bright, modern space. Kunis spearheaded the renovation while she was nine months pregnant with her second child, Dimitri, and enlisted the help of husband Ashton Kutcher with the decorating. When it came time for the big reveal, Mila’s parents were visibly moved and thrilled.

This is not the first My Houzz episode Kunis and Kutcher have participated in. Kutcher serves as an executive producer on the show and recently surprised his mother with a renovation of her home in Iowa. Actresses Kristen Bell and Jenna Fischer also surprised their sisters with home makeovers.

The house Marilyn Monroe died in is for sale for $6.9 million:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: