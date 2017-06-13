Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Watch NBA Finals in a Ball Pit With Her Kids

Some stars like to watch the NBA Finals from the front row. Others — like Mariah Carey — from a ball pit.

The supreme diva, who is either 47 or 48, and her on-again boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 34, passed on courtside seats to watch the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 and instead took in the game at home. But home is awesome if you are Mariah Carey, and you have a ball pit in your TV room.





Carey shared a photo of herself with her 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, as they played around during the game. “Festive moments forever,” she captioned it.

And those festive moments were shared with none other than backup dancer Tanaka, whom she reconciled with last month after a bitter split in April. (She’s had a rough year.)

He also posted a photo, which appears to have been snapped by his sweetie, in which he’s covered in balls while holding a basketball and watching the game.

“Probably one of the best ways to watch the last game of the #NBAfinals,” he wrote with hashtags including “#BigKid” and “#MuchLove.”





Mariah and her ex-husband provide only best for their kids — and that includes a candy room and multiple ball pits. (Nick also has a ball pit at his place. Ah, to be a Cannon twin.)

Carey hasn’t addressed her rekindled romance with Tanaka yet, but clearly she’s happy and they’re, well, having a ball together.





