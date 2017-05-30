What’s Going on With Mariah Carey and Brian Tanaka?

Bottoms up! Over the Memorial Day weekend, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka appeared to rekindle their romance in the picturesque getaway of Napa Valley. The songstress took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of the pair snuggled up close (the second in multi-pic post). “A beautiful experience at the vineyards in Napa Valley,” she explained beside the shot. She completed her message with a champagne glass emoji, which seemed quite appropriate.

View photos Brian Tanaka and Mariah Carey cozied up together on Memorial Day. (Photo: Mariah Carey via Instagram) More

Forty-seven(ish)-year-old Carey wore her hair down in loose waves, natural(ish) makeup, and plenty of diamonds for the occasion. Thirty-four-year-old Tanaka, meanwhile, kept it simple in a black tee. They both have beaming smiles on their faces as she nestles into his arms and gazes at the camera. They definitely look like two people who really, really like each other.





In a second shot, Carey strikes a pose in front of some wine barrels, wine glass in hand. Her full outfit is on view in this one, and it’s a doozy: strappy stilettos, skintight leggings, a shiny, off-the-shoulder purple blouse — and definitely no bra. Apparently this is how she dresses for a day date.

Carey and Tanaka met while touring — all of which was documented on her reality show Mariah’s World (of course). Reports surfaced last month that they’d split, but they’ve since been spotted out and about together looking happier than ever.

On May 20, the mother-of-two posted a pic of herself with Tanaka, enjoying an ice cream float. “Fbf” she explained, which probably gave Tanaka’s social media following at least a little boost.





For his part, the last pic Tanaka posted of himself with Carey was back around St. Patrick’s Day. “About last night… #Festive one might say,” he wrote beside a pic of them partying it up in full St. Patty’s gear. No comment on his holiday-themed bandana.

They’ve been socializing with friends too. Just last week they headed out to Nobu in LA to fete Shawn McDonald’s birthday. “Birthday fun,” McDonald wrote beside a pic of the foursome enjoying their fancy meal — or at least, their fancy wine. Tanaka mixed up his look that time, sporting a gray V-neck tee instead.





While we may never know what really went down — or didn’t — the first time Carey and Tanaka parted ways, all signs are pointing to that breakup being nothing more than a blip on the radar. Butterfly came back, as they say.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: