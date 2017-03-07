Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira Party It Up With a ‘Coming to America’-Themed Birthday Bash

Lupita Nyong’o sure knows how to throw a party. The style icon partied it up this past weekend for her 34th birthday, co-hosting a soiree with actress (and co-star in the upcoming Black Panther film) Danai Gurira. The best part? The theme of the party was Coming to America, the classic 1988 comedy that starred Eddie Murphy as an African prince who comes from the country of Zamunda to New York with his friend (played by Arsenio Hall) in search of finding a bride.





Decked out in lavish costumes that paid homage to the movie (Nyong’o dressed up as the Lady-in-Waiting, while Gurira was the Queen-to-Be), Lupita and her crew went all out. Also in attendance were Chadwick Boseman, Janelle Monae, Mykal Monroe, and Michael B. Jordan (to name a few). Needless to say, we can only live vicariously through the amazing photos Lupita posted on her Instagram.





Maybe she can throw our next birthday bash. Check out the video above to see more flicks of the night!

