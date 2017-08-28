Luann de Lesseps reveals when she knew her marriage to Tom D'Agostino was over

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, sat down with Andy Cohen for a special episode of Watch What Happens Live to discuss why she filed for divorce, just seven months after walking down the aisle.

In a teaser for the Sept. 6 episode, Luann is asked if there was “one event” that lead to the filing.

“It was, like, the weekend before the reunion basically,” she admits. “Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people.”

Luann continues, “I didn’t know about it, I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was, like, the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.'”

During the RHONY season 9 reunion — which is currently airing on Bravo — Luann continues to defend Tom and her marriage, despite her co-stars hinting that he’s still unfaithful.

Split rumors swirled throughout the pair’s relationship, but came to a head in July when a Page Six report claimed that Luann slapped Tom across the face in a NYC restaurant. At the time, the reality star played down the rumor.

“I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going,” she told Andy during a July episode of WWHL. “We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That’s the best part.”

In the teaser, Cohen asks Luann again about the slap and if she perhaps has a different answer this time around.

“I didn’t slap him, what I did was grab his face,” she maintains. “It was in the heat of the moment and I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention so I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”

That’s certainly one way to get someone’s attention. We’re expecting plenty more revelations when Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps airs next week.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Transgender military members attend VMAs

• 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Red carpet arrivals

• The Cyrus family loves a good photo op