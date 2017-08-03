Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. Split After Seven Months of Marriage

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. have filed for divorce after seven months of marriage — find out more

It’s over. Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’agostino Jr. have announced that they are divorcing after just over seven months of marriage.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, August 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Split rumors have been surrounding the couple in recent weeks following reports that the duo had a physical confrontation at an NYC restaurant in mid-July. However, a source close to the pair, who married on December 31 in Palm Beach, dismissed the incident as something that got blown out of proportion. "I think that they got caught in public in a fight and all of the sudden that turns into them fighting a lot,” the insider told Us at the time. "They haven’t really been fighting that much.”

Following the reports, D’Agostino opened up to Us about working on his marriage. "There is a lot of love here,” the businessman told Us exclusively on July 17. “We want it to succeed.”



The couple’s drama has been an ongoing storyline on the Bravo reality series. On the show’s May 24 episode, costars Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill told de Lesseps that there had been rumors of infidelity by D’Agostino. "I'm totally, 100 percent sure about Tom,” de Lesseps said on the episode. “And that's all that matters.”

The Countess previously forgave D'Agostino after he was spotted kissing another woman prior to their wedding. The reality star acknowledged the drama while live-tweeting the show’s season 8 finale in August, in which de Lesseps confronted her then-fiancé about the photos. "Finally #finale! Remember it was 6 months ago, Tom & I truly love each other,” she tweeted at the time. "We worked it through and are stronger than ever! #LoveWins xo."

Related Content: