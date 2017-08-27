2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

While the debut of Taylor Swift’s new music video for her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do” is one of the most anticipated parts of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer’s not the only exciting part of the show. With Katy Perry hosting, Miley Cyrus performing, Kendrick Lamar having the most nominations for a Moon Person, and countless other celebrities in the audience — from Demi Lovato in a sheer jumpsuit to Lorde in a purple princess gown — there’s a lot to take in. To catch everyone in attendance and what they’re wearing, click through above.