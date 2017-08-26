Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Director Defends Video From Beyonce Comparisons

Taylor Swift’s new video. (Photo: Taylor Swift/YouTube)

Is Taylor Swift copying Beyonce? Not so fast!

On Friday, the pop star shared a sneak peek of her "Look What You Made Me Do" video. Shortly after the clip's release, people on Twitter quickly drew comparisons to Beyonce's "Formation" video, especially the scene where Swift is seen wearing a black leotard with male backup dancers behind her.

Joseph Kahn, the director for "LWYMMD," took to Twitter on Friday to defend his work, writing, "I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey."

He also added that "there's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)."

Swift's highly-anticipated music video for "LWYMMD" will be unveiled during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug 27.

Kahn also revealed that he started "concepting and prepping" Swift's video in January.

"Shot in May. Post production until tomorrow morning. You see it Sssssssunday. 🐍," he replied to a fan who asked how long production took. The director also jokingly tweeted that, while fans might say that he was copying Lemonade, after they see the actual video, they'll be saying he copied an "obscure K Pop video made in North Korean prison in 2006."

Kahn and Swift previously collaborated on four music videos, including "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space." In 2015, Kahn and Swift previously faced criticism over their video "Wildest Dreams," after being criticized for romanticizing African colonialism. Kahn released a statement following the backlash.

"'Wildest Dreams' is a song about a relationship that was doomed, and the music video concept was that they were having a love affair on location away from their normal lives. This is not a video about colonialism but a love story on the set of a period film crew in Africa, 1950," the statement read.

In another tweet, the GRAMMY-winning director even applauded the singer for being "a young self-made woman [who] works hard, with talent and intelligence, while staying grounded and polite to everyone."

