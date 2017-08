While there were no wins for the Cyrus crew at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 27, the family was in a jovial mood for the big show, which saw Noah and tongue-tied Miley nominated (Best New Artist and Best Pop Video, respectively) and the “Younger Now” singer performing in her Elvis-like ensemble. Tish and Billy Ray, who are happy together despite relationship difficulties through the years, were proud of their girls, and Brandi was supporting her very fashionable little sisters. (Photo: Christopher Polk/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV)