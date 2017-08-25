How Kim Kardashian is responding to Taylor Swift's new single

We know Kim Kardashian has thoughts about Taylor Swift’s new single, but she hasn’t revealed them yet. (Photo: Getty Images)

In an ironic twist, it appears Kim Kardashian wants to be “excluded from this narrative” involving Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

It’s been a little more than a year since Snapchat-gate, and we have finally gotten Swift’s response to being “outed” by Kimye: her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The track is loaded with digs at the rapper, and all eyes have been on Mrs. West in the hours following the track’s release.

Why? Let us not forget that it was Kim who inserted herself in Kanye and Taylor’s reignited feud when she posted videos to Snapchat of Swift seeming to approve a controversial line in “Famous.” So far, Kim is staying quiet. On Friday, the social-media-savvy star skipped over Twitter’s No. 1 trending topic — “TSwift” — and simply tweeted out a picture of her son, Saint West, writing, “Good Morning.”

Good Morning pic.twitter.com/kqwpYKAInS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2017

Sure, it’s just another day, another drama for Kim, but she’s removing reminders of the whole incident from Instagram. Buzzfeed investigated, and it turns out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has blocked commenters from using the snake emoji. (Yes, that is possible.)

Recall that after Kim leaked the phone call between Kanye and Taylor last year, people flooded the singer’s Instagram with snake emojis. Kim even shaded Swift again on National Snake Day.

Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Well, Taylor made it clear this week that she’s reclaiming that particular emoji used against her.

Swifties have been flooding Kim’s feed with the slithering emoji, and clearly Kim isn’t here for it.

If there was any question about who Taylor is targeting in her new single, it’s definitely about — and only about — Kim and Kanye, according to TMZ. Sources say Swift felt “backstabbed by the couple, and there will be more not-so-subtle hints in the official music video.”

The video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will premiere during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. If none of Taylor’s digs target show host Katy Perry, maybe there’s hope for a reconciliation after all? Yeah, we doubt it too.

