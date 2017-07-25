Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Fondly Remembers His Friend Chester Bennington

The music world was shaken to its core when Chester Bennington took his life on July 20 in his home in Palos Verdes Estates.

Recently, Bennington’s friend and Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst spoke to Variety about how Bennington’s humble and selfless spirit changed the lives of his friends and fans.

“I can say so many wonderful things about the Chester I knew. He had a way of making anyone he spoke to feel heard, understood, and significant,” Durst says. “His aura and spirit were contagious and empowering. Often those types of people have so much pain and torture inside that the last thing they want is to contaminate or break the spirit of others.”

Durst also paid tribute to Bennington’s contributions to the alternative-rock genre.

“I told him if it weren’t for him and his voice and his words, this genre would never have reached the masses and affected so many lives. I thanked him for being so courageous and humble and for always being such a gentleman,” said Durst.

Even with all his good memories, Durst still hurts and mourns the loss of his friend:

“I want to hug him now and let him know that we all experience our own pain and deal with it our own ways. I know his torture is unique to him. But I would always be here to listen and help in any way I can. But I won’t get that hug and that moment now, which makes me so sad.”

