Lena Dunham, Kerry Washington, and Cher React to President Trump’s Airstrikes on Syria

President Trump announced Thursday that the United States had attacked a Syrian air base with cruise missiles. These air strikes were in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against innocent Syria civilians.

According to the president, the “targeted military strike” was on an air base in Syria where 59 Tomahawk missiles were launched.

Trump addressed the media about the airstrikes from his weekend home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump said of the airstrike, “It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

As with any Trump announcement, many celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts.

Comedian Patton Oswalt shared photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Trump with his thoughts on what they should be responsible for.

These two damaged creeps are committing mass murder and they shouldn't even be allowed to own fish as pets. pic.twitter.com/BZFGCNxXNh — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 7, 2017





Kerry Washington always has a response to political scandals on her ABC show, but the normally well-spoken actress had trouble coming up with words to describe her feelings on the airstrikes.





Girls creator Lena Dunham has been a longtime critic of the president, but her reaction was focused on peace and safety.

Hadnt seen the news. The only thing to tweet right now is a prayer for peace and safety. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 7, 2017





Finally, Cher showed off her strong emoji game while also voicing her displeasure — we think.

????Bombing Syria Will,???????? Stop Assad Gassing His Ppl,BUT????Has NO Strategy,Or,Diplomacy‼️ TURKEY & RUSSIA WINNERS‼️????IN HORNETS NEST,OVER HIS???? — Cher (@cher) April 7, 2017





