Kobe Bryant Marks 16th Anniversary With Vanessa in Arizona: ‘I Love You With All My Heart’

What a long, strange trip it’s been!

It’s been 16 years of love and marriage (with a side of drama!) for Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa. The pair, who welcomed their third daughter in December, are celebrating their anniversary on the road, during a scenic trip to Arizona.

The retired Lakers star, 38, gave his longtime love, 34, a shout out on social media on Tuesday — over a decade an a half after making it official at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Dana Point, Calif. “Happy Anniversary mamacita!,” he wrote to his “#queenmamaba.” “Ti amo con tutto il mio cuore,” which, if you don’t want to run through a translate app, means “I love you with all my heart.” Aw!

The photo Kobe posted is of them in Arizona’s Antelope Canyon, a slot canyon that formed as rainwater eroded the stone into narrow passageways. Wearing matchy black and white athletic wear, they shared a kiss in the photo.

Vanessa’s anniversary tribute pic was more formal. The image is either a photo or a painting in which the baller is wearing a tux while ‘Nessa is draped in a vibrant green dress — showing some leg — as they celebrate their “emerald anniversary.”

View photos

She captioned it, “Happy 16th wedding anniversary, my love! I love you so much. Xo! @KobeBryant #16years #BestFriends #TeamUs#EmeraldAnniversary #Sweet16.”

Vanessa posted vacation pix too, including a full shot of them in the canyon. You can see the cool opening at the top that lets in light.

View photos

This one she captioned, “Phantom,” which seems to be the site where the most expensive photograph in the world, of the same name, was snapped.

View photos

Another pic showed them kissing amid a scenic backdrop.

View photos

And you can peep Vanessa below in the corner. (Nice shot, Kobe!)