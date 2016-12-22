Kobe Bryant Shares Adorable First Pic of Newborn Daughter Bianka

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's newborn daughter just made her adorable social media debut.

The retired NBA star shared a heartwarming first pic of his bundle of joy, Bianka Bella, via Instagram on Wednesday.

"@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!," Kobe captioned a snapshot of the sleeping baby looking cozy in a pink blanket, adding a heart emoji and the hashtags "#BabyBlessing," "#SweetBaby" and "#AnotherAngel."

Kobe, 38, and Vanessa, 34, who tied the knot in 2001, welcomed their third daughter earlier this month. The couple are also parents to13-year-old Natalia and 10-year-old Gianna.

The Bryants first announced that they were expecting in July, posting an adorable photo of a onesie with the words "Baby Mamba" and a little pair of sneakers. Check out the baby announcement in the video below.

