Kim Kardashian Will Take a Photo With You for $50K

Instead of Kylie Jenner, it could be you taking a pic with Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

If you’ve always wanted to be photographed like Kim Kardashian or desire a snap with the selfie-loving reality star, have we got a deal for you. But you better have a lot of cash lying around.

Charitybuzz is auctioning off a portrait with Kardashian, shot in L.A. by celebrity photographers Mert and Marcus no less, and a three-night stay at “a luxury Los Angeles hotel.” Also, the photo will be featured on a full page of Vogue Brazil. The estimated value of the package is a cool $50,000, with proceeds going to worthy HIV/AIDS charity amfAR.

The auction ends Wednesday at noon ET, but as of Tuesday afternoon, 12 bids had been offered. The highest was $42,500.

That’s a lot of dough for a photo! Not to mention the bidder will be responsible for his or her transportation costs, but hey, it’s for a good cause.

In the past, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been criticized for purportedly selling goods for charity and donating only a small amount. Back in 2013, for instance, she held an eBay auction in which she donated 10 percent to typhoon victims in the Philippines. (Celebrities don’t earn any money brought in by a Charitybuzz auction, so Kim K. is being generous by agreeing to take a photo with the lucky winning bidder.)

And who knows? She might even share the photo on her social media. If not, at least you’ll have a good party story.





