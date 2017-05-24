Kim Kardashian Deletes Manchester Bombing Tweet After Receiving Backlash

Kim Kardashian upset many with the photo she shared following the Manchester bombing. (Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to social media backlash, but this time her critics have come out for her in droves. Why? Because she tweeted out a message in support of Ariana Grande after the Manchester terror attack that followed her concert on Monday — and the tweet featured a photo of Kardashian in it.

“Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary not to feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you,” the reality star wrote along with a picture of herself, sister Kendall Jenner, and Grande, which was taken at Kanye West’s September concert at Madison Square Garden. The three look like they’re having the time of their lives, seemingly suggesting that Kardashian was sending love and support to help Grande through this difficult time. But the Internet was not having it and took the post to mean she was making the tragedy about herself.

People really made Kim Kardashian delete this tweet because they didn't like that she included a photo of herself. Y'all are annoying pic.twitter.com/rhYisAgM4X — la bella vita (@drugproblem) May 23, 2017





“The need for you to post a pic of yourself…disgusting,” wrote one, while another added, “We’re never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.)”

@KimKardashian We're never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.) pic.twitter.com/lsZlptqWio — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 23, 2017





Another user chimed in, saying, “The malfunction of @KimKardashian with her Narcissistic personality disorder is disgusting.”

The malfunction of @KimKardashian with her Narcissistic personality disorder is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/WQFyePZNBk — Kookaburra (@KookaburraAU) May 24, 2017





But that wasn’t the only tweet Kardashian, 36, posted about the tragedy. She also expressed deep sorrow at the attacks in two other posts, writing, “I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking,” and, “I can’t imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids.”

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids ???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017





I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017





Millions have been expressing their shock and despair over the attack, where a suicide bomber detonated a device that killed 22 people and injured 59 following Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, which was part of her “Dangerous Woman” tour. Grande, 23, tweeted that she was heartbroken over the attack, and postponed the remainder of her tour dates in the wake of the bombing.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017





Of course, Kardashian wasn’t the only celebrity to take to social media about the attack. Other celebs expressing their grief and support of Grande include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and Demi Lovato. All shared messages of love and support in the wake of the tragedy, and some included pictures of themselves with Grande too.

But for whatever reason, when Kardashian did the same, it was seen as tasteless narcissism. The backlash was so intense that she deleted the photo, which was posted on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.





