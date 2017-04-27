Khloé Kardashian Is Being Sued for Posting Her Own Photo on Instagram

With more than 66 million followers on Instagram — that’s more than the last U.S. Census counted in California and Texas combined, by the way — Khloé Kardashian and her social media team (army?) know that her photos have to be special. And the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pulls out all the stops: extreme fashion, including fur coats and a lot of cleavage; sexy facial expressions with pursed lips; and butt shots. Lots of butt shots!

Now Xposure Photos photo agency has filed a federal lawsuit against Kardashian and 10 anonymous plaintiffs for failing to credit one of those posts and infringing on its copyright. The agency is seeking $150,000 in damages.

“Kardashian’s Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news — and especially news and images of Kardashian herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of Kardashian — who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff’s customers,” Xposure officials said in a statement.

Celebuzz reports that the photo triggering the suit was snapped at Komodo, a Miami restaurant, last September by photographer Manual Munoz, then licensed to a news organization.





A scan of Kardashian’s feed shows many professional-grade photos, many of them hawking her Good American denim brand or giving a shout-out to magazines featuring her and her family members. Few of them include photo credits.

At the same time, Khloé’s former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, is also making headlines for legal matters — albeit very different ones. Jenner, CNN reported, told an audience at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York on Tuesday night that she might one day go into politics. She said that she would consider over the next year or so whether she would be most effective working for issues she cares about through her Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, fighting for equal rights for transgender people, or another way.

“Or would I be better working from the inside?” Jenner asked. “If that is the case … I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”

We’re thinking that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, who has more than 92 million Instagram followers, would be the perfect person to handle social media for her campaign. As long as Caitlyn’s OK with the occasional Kylie Lip Kit promo…





