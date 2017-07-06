Kevin Hart Is Honored With ‘Kevin Hart Day’ in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart’s birthday is July 6 and the comedian is getting the best birthday present ever.

Philadelphia is honoring the actor with “Kevin Hart Day.” The celebration comes with a public birthday party, free food, arts and crafts, and a performance by Philly rappers Chill Moody and Freeway.

Kevin Hart pictured with son, Hendrix at Kevin Hart Day and birthday celebration and mural dedication in front of Max’s Steaks in Philadelphia, Pa on July 6, 2017 More

A mural dedication featuring Hart’s portrait will live on the side of Max’s Steaks located just a block from where Hart was raised in North Philly.

Kevin Hart mural pictured at Kevin Hart Day and birthday celebration and mural dedication in front of Max’s Steaks in Philadelphia More

In a statement, councilman at large David Oh said, “Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the city of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude. Whether through his hilarious sense of humor or through his heartfelt generosity towards his hometown, Kevin Hart knows how to bring a smile to everyone in Philadelphia.”

Councilman at large David Oh makes Kevin Hart Day official in Philadelphia More

The Jumanji actor posted an Instagram message expressing his gratitude, writing, “Thank you Philadelphia….Today was beyond special. Kevin Hart day will forever hold a special place in my heart!!!! I put on for my city….Philly Kid for life. Still can’t believe that I have a mural.”





The comedian’s next film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will open in theaters on Dec. 20, 2017.

