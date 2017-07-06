Kevin Hart Is Honored With ‘Kevin Hart Day’ in Philadelphia
Kevin Hart’s birthday is July 6 and the comedian is getting the best birthday present ever.
Philadelphia is honoring the actor with “Kevin Hart Day.” The celebration comes with a public birthday party, free food, arts and crafts, and a performance by Philly rappers Chill Moody and Freeway.
A mural dedication featuring Hart’s portrait will live on the side of Max’s Steaks located just a block from where Hart was raised in North Philly.
In a statement, councilman at large David Oh said, “Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the city of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude. Whether through his hilarious sense of humor or through his heartfelt generosity towards his hometown, Kevin Hart knows how to bring a smile to everyone in Philadelphia.”
The Jumanji actor posted an Instagram message expressing his gratitude, writing, “Thank you Philadelphia….Today was beyond special. Kevin Hart day will forever hold a special place in my heart!!!! I put on for my city….Philly Kid for life. Still can’t believe that I have a mural.”
The comedian’s next film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will open in theaters on Dec. 20, 2017.
In other entertainment news, Snoop Dogg bootlegged a copy of Jay-Z’s new album because he didn’t get Tidal:
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: