Katy Perry Is Asking Twitter for the World’s Best Cherry Pie

Katy Perry has the world’s largest number of Twitter followers — 97 million. On April 24, she posted a recipe for the world’s best cherry pie and wrote: “Bake me a pie and you may get a prize.” Her followers rose to the occasion.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q35yejMt4Q — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 24, 2017





Fans quickly filled up her feed with cherry pie photos, which she reviewed. Katy had some great responses for the bakers trying to take the cake. Some pies were over the top…





But as Katy put it, “This is glam.”

@katyperry Bon Appétit???? I baked u a pie! Now where is my surprise! ❤ @katyperry pic.twitter.com/AYHoQT1T5q — VICKY VICKSS (@vickythekatycat) April 25, 2017





She responded to this pie saying “YUS this is what I am talking about.”

Katy has a keen eye and called out some people: “This looks store bought.”





The ’90s cult classic TV show Twin Peaks, which is set to return this month, also joined the fun when it tweeted a GIF of its famous cherry pie scene.

@katyperry We hear the Double R Diner makes a damn good cherry pie. pic.twitter.com/KFAG9ucg0H — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) April 25, 2017





Fans used the hashtag #BonAppetit, which Katy revealed to be the title of her new song, and we can’t wait to hear what she’s been cooking up in the studio. You can indulge starting April 28, when “Bon Appétit” debuts.

Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17 ????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/zG3m2ex0Ws — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 26, 2017





