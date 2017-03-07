Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian’s BFF Files

Karrueche Tran may be embroiled in a legal battle with troubled ex Chris Brown, but that didn’t mean she couldn’t hit the town with her bestie on Sunday night. She and longtime pal Christina Milian, 35, joined the young and hip Hollywood crowd at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles and looked like they didn’t have a care in the world.
While that’s quite far from the truth — Karrueche, 28, will face off with Brown in court on Thursday — these two know they can always turn to each other in good times and bad. Their friendship is written all over their Instagram pages and in paparazzi photos.
Whether they’re poolside showing off their bikini bodies or “accidentally” locking lips, the singer and the model are glued at the hip.
Last year, the duo went on a luxurious (and well Instagrammed) trip to Mykonos, Greece.
These besties needed a vacation, considering the past few years have been trying for them. Most of the drama stemmed from Tran’s notorious on-again, off-again relationship with Brown, which finally ended for good in 2015 when Tran discovered he had gotten model Nia Guzman pregnant. Tran tweeted her farewell: “Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family.” As always, Milian stood by Tran’s side as things turned ugly.
Then in March 2016, Tran and Brown engaged in an intense Twitter feud that resulted in Brown calling the model “vulnerable,” “barely famous,” and “emotionally distraught.” The Weekend With the Family star took to Instagram to respond to her ex’s claims, writing, “CAN ALL THIS PETTY S*** STOP. IT IS SO UNNECESSARY. You have a beautiful daughter and so much to live for. LIVE YOUR LIFE and be positive. I am so over the drama!”
Once again, Milian was right there to show support for her bestie.
But the “Dip It Low” singer hadn’t always disapproved of Tran and Brown’s relationship. In 2012, Milian was the one who confirmed they were a couple to Wendy Williams after the talk show host asked if Tran was Brown’s “side piece.”
“She’s his girlfriend,” Milian informed Williams. “They have the right to handle it how they want … She’s a sweetheart, and I think they make a great couple.”
Of course, even back then Milian took advantage of any opportunity to show her gal pal some love.
“She’s a really good friend of mine, and I love her,” Milian added.
However, the frequent displays of affection never stopped fans from questioning the authenticity of Milian and Tran’s friendship. When Tran sat down with OWN network’s Iyanla Vanzant in March 2015, it was revealed that Milian didn’t always know what was going on in her best friend’s life.
In her own mini-interview with Vanzant, Milian claimed she’s never sure about what goes on between Tran and Brown because Tran doesn’t confide in her friends or share her feelings.
These statements puzzled fans, who instantly took to social media to express their suspicions that Milian and Tran weren’t actually as close as they say they are. Twitter criticized Milian for failing to intervene in Tran’s turbulent relationship with Brown, insisting that’s what a “real friend” would do.
Milian defended herself — and her friendship — with a snippy tweet.
“Y’all funny. Haven’t seen what you’re watching. But will say I support my friend all day. That interview wasn’t supposed to be Fix Your Life,” she wrote.
After being grilled by Vanzant and the Twittersphere, Milian recovered by serving as Tran’s one-woman PR team throughout the rest of the breakup.
A few days later when Hollywood Life asked Milian how Tran was dealing with the very public split, the singer quickly replied, “Karrueche’s great. She’s in a really good space, and I’m really proud of her. It took a lot for her to come to these types of decisions. At the end of the day, you have to make your own choices for yourself, and I feel like she’s just really happy right now. She’s pursuing her career, she’s working really hard. She’s modeling, she’s acting, there’s a lot of stuff she has on the horizon that people are going to see from her.”
Instagram serves as a testament to the strength of Milian and Tran’s friendship — and until recently, it appeared that the other rocky aspects of their lives had started to calm down too.
It seems to still stand for Milian. Despite an ugly, trash-talking-fueled split from ex-husband The-Dream in 2010, it seems Milian and the R&B artist finally have co-parenting down.
“We all figure it out,” she said in 2014. “Sometimes, you just got to take it, take the lesson, and learn, and know that this happened for a reason.”
As for Tran, rumors were flying last fall (and then resurfaced in June) that Tran was getting cozy with rapper The Game. Of course, things got messy when Brown got pulled into the public discourse.
Tran recently filed for a restraining order against Brown, claiming that in February, “Chris told a few people that he was going to kill” her. She said he informed friends that if he can’t have her, then no one else can, and that he threatened to shoot her. Tran also alleges that several years ago Brown “punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs,” which, according to TMZ, would have taken place during the time that he was on probation for assaulting Rihanna.
Brown recently ranted on Instagram about his stalker tendencies: “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n****s being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy s***, and you get tired of them,” he said. “Guess what? I’m one of them n****s! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable.”
Tran has made it clear that she’s moved on and is focused on her career, life, and good times with her bestie.
