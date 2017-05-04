Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Wife Tasha McCauley Expecting Second Child

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and pregnant wife Tasha McCauley do lunch. (Photo: Boba Fett/BACKGRID)

Add Joseph Gordon-Levitt and wife Tasha McCauley to the long list of celebrities expecting a bundle of joy in the months ahead.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news after photos of the couple leaving a Beverly Hills eatery on Wednesday showed McCauley’s baby bump. It’s not either of their styles to offer up information about their relationship.

JGL, 36, and McCauley, who works in tech, married in a private ceremony in December 2014. They welcomed a son the following August, but have never revealed his name.

The 500 Days of Summer star has continued to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

“Being in the public eye is a great thing,” he told Kelly Ripa on her show in September 2015. “It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it’s a choice that I made.”

Gordon-Levitt Sr. wants to give Gordon-Levitt Jr. the same courtesy.

“He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself. And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”

Still, the actor has been open about his take on fatherhood.

“It’s wonderful and it makes me really happy,” he told ET two months after becoming a dad. “I am just so happy.”

Gordon-Levitt’s second child will not be without playmates in Hollywood. Beyoncé and Jay Z and George Clooney and wife Amal are among the many celebs with babies on the way.





