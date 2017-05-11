Johnny Depp Is Selling Off Parts of His Vast Real Estate Empire

Actor Johnny Depp has reportedly earned more than $650 million over the course of his 30-year career in Hollywood.

However, recent court documents filed by Depp’s former business managers revealed he spent “in excess of $75 million to acquire, improve, and furnish 14 residences” and reported financial difficulties are forcing the actor to sell off his extravagant assets.

In the United States alone, the Pirates of the Caribbean star owns five penthouses atop the landmark art deco-style Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles. He sold one penthouse in October 2016 for $2.54 million, and another penthouse in November 2016 for $3.09 million. The three remaining penthouses are currently on the market for over $1.7 million each.

His California real estate holdings also include a chateau-style mansion above Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

In France, he reportedly owns an apartment in Paris’s aristocratic Marais district, a luxury villa in the upscale Paris suburb of Meudon, and a compound in Plan-de-la-Tour that is selling for $63 million and comes with its own small Provençal village.

In Italy, he owns the Palazzo Donà Sangiantoffetti in Venice, which he bought in 2011 after falling in love with the city while filming The Tourist with Angelina Jolie.

He also purchased Little Halls Pond Cay — a 45-acre private island in the Bahamas — for a reported $3.6 million in 2004. And back in 2001, he sold a horse farm in Kentucky that he had purchased for his late mother for $1 million.

Hopefully, Depp’s recent fire sale will put him in good financial standing once again.

