Johnny Depp Doubles Down on Lavish Spending Claims: ‘If I Want To Buy 15,000 Cotton Balls a Day, It’s My Thing’

Earlier this year, it was alleged that Johnny Depp’s lavish spending led to his financial troubles.

According to a countersuit filed on Jan. 31 by Depp’s ex-managers, the actor spent $18 million on an 150-foot yacht, $4 million on a failed record label, $30,000 a month on wine, $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on round-the-clock security, and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people.

In his first statement since being sued by his former business managers, Depp fired back at those allegations. In a telephone interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said, “Why didn’t they drop me as a client if I was so out of control? … I’ve worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who’ve clearly let me down.”

The actor alleges that the Management Group caused him incur more than $40 million in debt and dispose of significant assets and is seeking more than $25 million in damages for alleged fraud and professional negligence.

The actor has reportedly earned more than $650 million over the course of his 30-year career. Depp told The Wall Street Journal, “It’s my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing.”

