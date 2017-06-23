Jennie Garth Meets Tori Spelling’s Newest Baby

There’s always something special about having your oldest and dearest friends connect with your children. It’s pretty clear that Tori Spelling was feeling that pride and joy as Jennie Garth, her bestie of close to 30 years, met her new baby boy, Beau Dean. Spelling shared a flashback Friday photo of Garth holding the then-newborn (who’s now 3 months old) and smiling like a proud auntie, never mind that she’s probably done it at least four times before, as this is Spelling’s fifth child.

“#fbf [heart emojis] When your bestie meets your baby! #auntjennie#mysoulsister [sister emoji] #BabyBeau @jenniegarthxoxo,” Spelling captioned the pic with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar.





Beau is Spelling’s fifth child with Dean McDermott, joining siblings Finn, 4, Hattie, 5, Stella, 8, and Liam, 9. So Garth is not only a pro at the baby thing because of her own three kids with ex Peter Facinelli, but she’s probably put in plenty of auntie duty time as well. (Garth married Dave Abrams in 2015 in a “down-home” wedding which Spelling attended.)

Spelling and Garth weren’t quite babies themselves when 90210 launched in 1990 but they might as well have been. With that show, they cemented their places in pop culture, and, apparently, in each other’s lives.

View photos Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth seen here celebrating 90210‘s 250th Episode in 1998 (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) More

And since Spelling isn’t tired of this whole pregnancy thing and says she “would be open to one more,” Garth may need to get those cradling arms ready for another shift.









