Jennifer Lopez Laughs Off Haters Making Photoshop Accusations

When you’ve got it, flaunt it! Perhaps no one has mastered this mantra better than Jennifer Lopez. On Thursday, the 47-year-old mother of two shared an Instagram of herself posing in front of the mirror in the bathroom with her washboard abs front-and-center. JLo sported a pair of low-slung pants and a cropped sweatshirt for the shot, and completed her look with a topknot and a pair of mirrored aviator shades.

“Ayyyyy…” she wrote beside a laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji. “Ayyyy,” indeed.





But it didn’t take long for some followers to notice a suspect area of the side of her abs that appeared to be missing and launched into accusations that Photoshop was to credit instead of the gym. “Looks like you can’t Photoshop,” one user wrote.

Naturally, Alex Rodriguez‘s girlfriend didn’t take that quietly.

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters,” she wrote. Not wanting her rebuttal to go unnoticed, The Shades of Blue star took a screenshot and posted it to her Instagram Stories.

Plenty of fans did seem to believe her and came to her defense. “Oh you look fantastic,” one gushed, while another added, “You’re an inspiration truly!!! Loved you since day [1] and you provide me with the gym goals I aspire to be!”

JLo has been showing off her toned physique plenty as of late, including in pics featuring herself snuggling up to A-Rod — though in some of them, he is covering her abs by wrapping his arms around her waist.





And then there was this gem of a shot, which also appeared to be from the couple’s recent getaway.





Just for the record, that dress manages to showcase her breasts, her legs, and her… umm… flanks. So while the jury’s still out on whether she Photoshop-failed her most recent bathroom selfie, it’s safe to say that this is a woman who doesn’t need Photoshop.





