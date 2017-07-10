Jennie Garth Blames ‘Weird Editing’ for Tiffani Thiessen Insult

Jennie Garth recently sat down with Us Weekly and told the magazine that what fans thought was a dig at Tiffani Thiessen was nothing more than a weird choice in editing.

Back in May, Garth and Tori Spelling appeared as judges for a 90210-themed episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The drag queens were tasked with acting in a parody of Beverly Hills 90210, entertainingly entitled 9021-HO.

After the roles were divvied up, the stars of the series, Garth and Spelling, directed the queens in staying true to the original 90210 characters while simultaneously letting their drag personas shine. Once the parody was wrapped and in the can, the queens faced judgment from a panel composed of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley in addition to Garth and Spelling.

While Garth was addressing the queen who played Tiffani Thiessen’s character, Valerie Monroe, she seemed to stumble over Thiessen’s name. Before she could finish her thought, Spelling jumped in and seemingly threw shade at Thiessen by referring to her as “that which we don’t speak of.” Garth repeated that line with a laugh.

The panel, the queens, and fans alike all reacted, thinking their beef was back and there was clearly bad blood between the former co-stars. Garth, however, exclusively told US Weekly that she and Spelling were both shocked when they watched the episode because they are, in fact, totally fine! Garth says the shade thrown was nothing more than a “weird editing situation.”

