Jackie Kennedy's Former Assistant Reveals That One of Her Legs Was Shorter Than the Other

Kathy McKeon was a 19-year-old Irish immigrant when she became Jackie Kennedy’s live-in assistant and occasional nanny to her two young kids, Caroline and John, between 1964 and 1977.

In her upcoming memoir, Jackie’s Girl: My Life With the Kennedy Family, McKeon reveals startling new revelations about the former first lady.

McKeon lived in Kennedy’s Fifth Avenue apartment and was tasked with the responsibility of maintaining her wardrobe. McKeon noticed a subtle detail about Jackie Kennedy’s shoes: “More intriguing to me was the quarter-inch lift affixed to one heel on each pair of shoes apparently meant to compensate for one leg being slightly shorter than the other,” she wrote.

Kennedy was universally regarded as a style icon. McKeon referred to her former boss as “Madam” and recalled her meticulous closet: “The bedroom walk-in closet was jam-packed … all arranged according to color.”

The author also revealed the secret to Kennedy’s svelte figure in her book. Kennedy had a strict diet that included a boiled egg and tea for breakfast, cottage cheese with fresh fruit at lunch, and a poached chicken breast or fish for dinner.

