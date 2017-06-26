Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Dad Alec Baldwin’s ‘Thoughtless Little Pig’ Comment — Again!

Ireland Baldwin finally got to have her revenge on dad Alec Baldwin last night, for his “rude, thoughtless little pig” comment way back in 2007. She took the stage during his roast at the Apollo Theater in New York City for Spike TV’s One Night Only show and lovingly skewered her father.

Ireland was only 11 when her dad left her an angry voicemail that went viral. At the time, he was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her mom, Kim Basinger, and was obviously fed up with his daughter not answering when he called. “Once again, I have made an a** of myself trying to get to a phone,” he said in part. “You have insulted me for the last time.”

So, of course, Ireland referenced the voicemail during her speech.

“Hello, my name is Ireland, and I’m a Baldwin. Yes, I’m a member of that family. The Baldwins,” she said. “I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles… I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2” and I would keep kick his a**.”

She wasn’t done.

“The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally,” said Ireland, who was sporting a black soft cast on her right arm. “I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again… until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

Ireland made a joke about the incident on Father’s Day this month, too, with a photo of her dad pretending to read her a children’s book called If I Were a Pig. She also included a sweet message and signed it, “from your little piggy girl.”

Obviously, she meant what she said about the two being in a much better place. Ireland is close to her 3-year-old baby sister, Carmen, too. Hilaria, her step-mom, shared a photograph of Ireland and Carmen together at the roast that was just too adorable.

Brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, who was born in September, must have been deemed too young for the night’s festivities, but Ireland remains close with all her siblings, who are clearly experiencing a mellower dad than she did when she was young.





