Ireland Baldwin Goes Completely Nude in New ‘Freeing’ Photo Shoot

Ireland Baldwin is embracing her inner free spirit.

The model shared a supersexy snapshot in which she’s stark naked while lying on a beach. There is some sand sprinkled on her, but her bottom is completely exposed (sorry, we blurred it) as well as serious sideboob. Her hair is perfectly wet for the nude shoot and she has on heavy eye makeup. Her extensive arm tattoos are covered (or were digitally removed).

View photos Ireland shared this nude photo on social media. (Photo: Instagram) More

“One of the most freeing and special adventures of my life,” Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter, 21, captioned the photo. “Excited for what the future holds.”

Baldwin was recently in the Bahamas, which could be where this photo was taken. She was participating in a photo shoot for Fleur Swim, a brand launching later this year, according to its Instagram.

Ireland posted several swimsuit shots from her Caribbean adventures. In a photo with two other women, she sported a black one-piece with a low-cut front as she sipped on a drink — “life’s guuuuud,” she captioned it.





She captioned this shot, in the same suit, “Where I belong.”





She also rocked a neon bikini as she posed against a blue building and noted that she was “on island time.”





During the trip, the celeb kid also shared a photo in which she was having a beer for breakfast. When she got some crap from commenters for it, she couldn’t help but respond. In her frank reply, she also talked about her body — shape and hue.

“I’m pale white,” she wrote. “I love bread and beer. i have flaws and i f***ing love them and i love my body and so should you. life is beautiful and it’s too short. it’s not worth obsessing over body image and vanity. just live in the moment and enjoy your company.”

Earlier this month on the red carpet for a screening of E!’s The Arrangement, Ireland was asked about posing topless — as it was right around the time the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue was released. No surprise, she’s all for it.

“I did a shoot for Treats [last year] and I was completely topless the entire shoot — like behind-the-scenes, walking around with my boobs out just free for all,” said Ireland, who also went topless for Love magazine in December. “I think anything is possible after Treats.”

Baldwin’s parents, who divorced in 2002, are supersupportive of her career — and she and her dad, Alec, have come a long way since those “rude, thoughtless little pig” comments. However, our favorite Trump impersonator is dredging all that back up again, it seems. Page Six reported on Tuesday that Alec will be hosting an evening of bad-parenting horror stories at Carolines on Broadway in NYC on March 23.

So if Alec gives her a hard time about this completely nude photo shoot, Ireland can give it right back to her father for his curious choice with his new project.





