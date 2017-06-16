A History of Jay Z’s Questionable but Entertaining Twitter Game: ‘I Promise I’m Not Drunk’

Jay Z is an outlier in the world of celebrities on social media. On Twitter (he goes by @S_C_ for his real name, Shawn Carter) his avatar is simply the color teal, he’s tweeted only 262 times (Justin Bieber, for example, has tweeted 30,700 times), and he follows nobody — not even Beyoncé.

He also has a unique style of tweeting that can best be described as stream-of-consciousness meets technophobe dad. It’s adorable. And hilarious.


And at least he admits that he’s not sure how this whole “Twitter” thing works.


Jay joined Twitter in 2008, and his first tweet shouted out Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.


Some of his hobbies include praising his own lyrics, such as when he paraphrased his verse on Kanye West’s “Monster.”


And occasionally he’ll share a pic. Like the time he caught someone at the airplane security checkpoint throwing up the “Roc” hand gesture.


In 2013, just days after the release of his album Magna Carta Holy Grail, he went on a Twitter tear, answering dozens of fans’ questions over several hours. One fan was Aziz Ansari, who had a hard-hitting question.



After that, he kept his distance on the app and fully reemerged only on April 26, 2015, to defend his streaming service, Tidal.


He tweeted only six times in 2016 and then a few more times earlier this year. But on June 15, when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (by Barack Obama, no less), he let loose with a string of tweets, thanking seemingly every rapper.


His hurried writing and lack of punctuation led to some pretty obvious jokes.


Hopefully, once Beyoncé finally pops out those twins, we can expect another few gems from the reclusive tweeter.

