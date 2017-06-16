A History of Jay Z’s Questionable but Entertaining Twitter Game: ‘I Promise I’m Not Drunk’

Jay Z is an outlier in the world of celebrities on social media. On Twitter (he goes by @S_C_ for his real name, Shawn Carter) his avatar is simply the color teal, he’s tweeted only 262 times (Justin Bieber, for example, has tweeted 30,700 times), and he follows nobody — not even Beyoncé.

He also has a unique style of tweeting that can best be described as stream-of-consciousness meets technophobe dad. It’s adorable. And hilarious.

Go Cowboys!! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 23, 2008





And at least he admits that he’s not sure how this whole “Twitter” thing works.

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I’m new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017





Jay joined Twitter in 2008, and his first tweet shouted out Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

This is Hov… Ahmir! Half! Haa. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 22, 2008





Some of his hobbies include praising his own lyrics, such as when he paraphrased his verse on Kanye West’s “Monster.”





And occasionally he’ll share a pic. Like the time he caught someone at the airplane security checkpoint throwing up the “Roc” hand gesture.

From what I hear everyone has to throw up the ROC at the airport anyway. pic.twitter.com/lfTPPoe4 — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) May 10, 2012





In 2013, just days after the release of his album Magna Carta Holy Grail, he went on a Twitter tear, answering dozens of fans’ questions over several hours. One fan was Aziz Ansari, who had a hard-hitting question.

RT @azizansari For real, what’s your favorite pasta you’ve had in 2013? [see: Linguine and clam, but, you knew that!] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013





RT @azizansari Was it true the original title of Tom Ford was Izod? [Yes but you knew that] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013





After that, he kept his distance on the app and fully reemerged only on April 26, 2015, to defend his streaming service, Tidal.

There are many big companies that are spending millions on a smear campaign. We are not anti-anyone, we are pro-artist & fan. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015





He tweeted only six times in 2016 and then a few more times earlier this year. But on June 15, when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (by Barack Obama, no less), he let loose with a string of tweets, thanking seemingly every rapper.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 15, 2017





His hurried writing and lack of punctuation led to some pretty obvious jokes.

Jay Z’s twitter style is completely explained by the fact that he’s 47 years old. — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 15, 2017





Hopefully, once Beyoncé finally pops out those twins, we can expect another few gems from the reclusive tweeter.

