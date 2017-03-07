Heather Locklear Vacations in Hawaii With Daughter and Richie Sambora After Rumored Rehab Stint

Heather Locklear knows there is nothing better than some Hawaiian fun in the sun to “enrich and better” your life.

The Melrose Place star was photographed relaxing on the Big Island of Hawaii. She was rumored to have checked into rehab after suffering a breakdown over the holidays; however, she looked happy and healthy during the family getaway. Heather, 55, was snapped lounging by the pool and walking around the grounds of the luxury property.

Locklear is on vacation with her 19-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora; ex-husband Richie Sambora, 57; and Richie’s 32-year-old musician girlfriend, Orianthi Panagaris.

Talk about a modern family!

Goodmorning from Hawaii ???????? hope everyone has a wonderful day ! New music will be coming soon .. ???? — orianthi (@orianthi) March 6, 2017

Ava has also been documenting her trip on social media.

As has Heather.

This isn’t the first time the friendly exes have gone on vacation together. In 2015, Heather and Richie — who divorced in 2007 after 11 years of marriage — took a trip to Bora Bora before Ava headed off to college. The trio also celebrated Ava’s 16th birthday together in Hawaii years ago.

The family trip comes just two months after it was reported that Locklear entered rehab again — her fifth time in nine years. While the actress neither confirmed nor denied reports, she did issue a statement regarding her well-being.

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” the TV star told Yahoo Celebrity in a statement. “Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

Locklear has battled an addiction to alcohol and prescription pills over the years and has been treated for anxiety and depression. However, the actress is certainly hitting 2017 full steam ahead. She recently guest starred on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat where she poked fun at her past.

At least she’s kept a sense of humor about it all.





