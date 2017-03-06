The Kardashians Take Palm Springs

Where in the world are the Kardashians? It looks like the three oldest sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, were in Palm Springs, Calif., yesterday. The girls headed down to the desert town in a vintage red Chevrolet Bel Air convertible.





It seems as though Khloé started out driving, but then Kourt took the wheel. However, Koko seemed to have a problem with this — and aired it all out on Snapchat. “Kourtney thinks it’s funny to change next to me. She’s the worst driver ever!” Khloé said. “She just keeps taking her clothes off in the backseat. She pulled over [to] change out of jeans into sweats.”

It looks like the girls had a ton of fun during their time in Palm Springs. They visited the famous Cabazon T-rex…





…and played around in their hotel room.





It even appears that they visited their grandparents’ home. Kim shared a photo of what she likes to call their “grate fruit tree.” We think she means grapefruit.





However, it does seem like this was a quick vacay because later that night, Kim Snapchatted a really sweet video of North and Kanye.





