Gwyneth Paltrow Invoked the Wrath of NASA Over Bogus Healing Stickers on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop offers everything from wellness advice from doctors and experts to recipes on how to make Thai street food and a curated shop that sells products designed to enhance one’s life.

One of the products Goop is promoting is Body Vibes stickers. According to the website, the stickers are “made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits” to “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.”

Wearing the sticker on bare skin for three days allegedly restores the body back to its optimal electrical frequencies, and a 24-pack of stickers will set you back $120.

Not surprisingly, NASA called bulls*** on the stickers’ claim. A representative from NASA’s spacewalk office told Gizmodo that they “do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits.”

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division added, “Wow … What a load of BS this is.”

“Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up,” he said. “If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

After NASA debunked the pseudoscience behind the stickers, Goop pulled its claim from the website and released the following statement:

“As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop. Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation. We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured. Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification.”

