The Gosselin Sextuplets Are Officially Teenagers

Time sure flies. All of Kate and Jon Gosselin’s eight are teenagers!

Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah Gosselin turned 13 on Wednesday. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars — and current Kate Plus 8 stars — have officially joined their 16-year-old twin sisters, Madelyn and Cara, in the teen world. Do you feel old yet?

Given Kate and Jon’s tense relationship since divorcing, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the family did not all celebrate together.

“I had four of them: Hannah, Leah, Joel, and Aaden,” Jon told E! News of their celebration on Monday. “I cooked burgers and hot dogs on the grill and we did presents and played football in the backyard. After that, we did cake and ice cream. It was good.”

Despite Alexis and Collin’s absence from the festivities, their names were still included on the birthday cake.

Jon Gosselin had a special birthday cake made for his teens. (Photo: Jon Gosselin via Instagram)

Kate posted her own celebratory message on social media, writing a touching message to her kids.

“HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!” she shared alongside a photo collage of the sextuplets showing how big they’ve become.

Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah Gosselin.(Photo: Kate Gosselin via Instagram)

Kate continued, “I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys! I got six times what I planned on, but I’d NEVER EVER go back! You’re the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for…”

Kate concluded with the hashtags, “#Turning13Today #HappyBirthdayBabies #ILoveYouToTheMoonAndBack100MillionTimes.”

She also made some cinnamon buns for the sextuplets to share with their classmates:





It’s been a sentimental week for the matriarch. On Tuesday night, Kate shared a memento she has kept for 13 years.

Kate shows preemie diaper from the NICU. (Photo: Kate Gosselin via Instagram)

“Sitting in my room with the kids… thinking back to almost 13 years ago. I pulled out this extra small preemie diaper from the NICU,” she captioned the above photo of the tiny diaper. “I’ve kept it in my bedside table drawer, wherever we moved…to always remind me of how far we’ve come!! The kids were awed! #Almost13 #Preemies #TwentyNineAndFive #TwoAndThreePounds.”

Kids… they always grow up too fast.





