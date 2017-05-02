Gordon Ramsay Is Bringing ‘Hell's Kitchen’ to Life With a New Las Vegas Restaurant

Are you a fan of Gordon Ramsay and Hell’s Kitchen? Well, get excited — the celebrity chef is opening a real-life Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas. He announced the big news via a Facebook Live video.

According to the press release, the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will “seat nearly 300 guests, feature indoor and Strip-adjacent patio dining and will offer a daily themed brunch, dinner and spirited bar menu … guests will feel transported to the studio set, as if they are participating in the global television show.”

