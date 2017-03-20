George Clooney Surprises Nursing Home Patient for 87th Birthday

George Clooney knows a thing or two about making a woman feel special, so naturally the Ocean’s Eleven star pulled out all the stops for a fan’s 87th birthday.

The 55-year-old actor surprised Pat Adams at the Sunrise of Sonning home, which offers nursing, dementia care, and assisted living in Berkshire, England. The care home’s concierge, Linda Jones, posted the above photo to Facebook of Clooney posing with the birthday girl. “A dream came true for one of our residents today,” Jones shared.

Apparently, the staff wrote Clooney to see if the actor could fulfill Pat’s birthday wish.

“The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work,” Jones explained. “So letter have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true. And what was extra special it was her Birthday in the week.”

In the most George Clooney move ever, he showed up with a birthday card and “a lovely bunch of flowers,” because of course he would. When the Oscar winner arrived, he held up one of the letters the staff wrote to him as he rang the doorbell asking for Pat. They were unaware he was coming and were in “utter shock” when he arrived.

“This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man,” a Sunrise spokesman told BBC. “She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.”

The Sunrise of Sonning senior living center tweeted, “Thanks #GeorgeClooney for visiting #SunriseofSonning and for making Pat, our wonderful resident, so so happy!”

Clooney and his wife, Amal, bought a home in Sonning, a village in Berkshire, in October 2014. The couple will become parents for the first time this year as Amal is pregnant with twins. We have a feeling George is keeping his wife pampered with flowers at home as well.





