Cat Deeley Slams L.A. Restaurant on Twitter, Skips Tip

Perhaps Cat Deeley should star on a new show, So You Think You Can Cook.

The So You Think You Can Dance host had harsh reviews for downtown L.A. restaurant Tom George after eating there while in the area for show auditions.

The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!! pic.twitter.com/d2ehp3azrg — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017





“The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!!” she began.

Ouch.

The most disgusting restaurant , terribly run , by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge pic.twitter.com/GTZHRHLwzw — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017





Then, it got worse.

“The most disgusting restaurant, terribly run, by a manager — who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs,” she captioned a photo of the restaurant.

When some of the British star’s 357K followers began asking what happened, at first she didn’t explain but continued to diss the restaurant. She said the modern European establishment had “terrible food,” described it as a “disaster,” and predicted that it will close within three months.

Absolutely awful! Worst restaurant in LA. https://t.co/Npn7vsrjTq — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017









Eventually, she was more specific.

Just to be clear. Our order arrived at the table incorrectly FIVE times! Then one of my guests dishes was inedible. There was zero service. https://t.co/R0nMUcWuOQ — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017





For what it’s worth, Yelp readers gave the L.A. eatery an average rating of four out of five stars, based on 136 reviews, many of which call out the restaurant’s cocktails.

The European-style restaurant, which opened in December, is already busy. Manager Zoltan Davis, who deals with guest relations, told Yahoo Celebrity that more than 400 people are usually there on weekend nights. After all, it has quickly become trendy; one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sons had a birthday party there, and people from the Hollywood set are among its regulars.

Davis said that as of Monday morning, he was unaware of Deeley’s less-than-satisfactory visit. (So was the woman who answered Tom George’s phone. When asked about the Cat Deeley incident, she responded: “Who’s that?”)

“Some people don’t like our food or tell us it’s too expensive, but usually we get really good reviews, so I don’t know what happened [then],” Davis said. “But I’m going to find out who was the manager, and I’m going to ask him what happened.”

A man who claimed to be Deeley’s server — Twitter user J. Vasko-Bezenek — reached out to the reality star at one point, posting what he said was Deeley’s receipt. It showed that the restaurant took off more than half the $200 bill for Deeley’s party of four and that she didn’t leave a tip.

@catdeeley Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.

I gave you respect, and I served you with love. pic.twitter.com/Sil0RdOJh0 — J. Vasko-Bezenek (@BEZt_tweetz) March 20, 2017





“Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.

I gave you respect, and I served you with love,” the server wrote.

Deeley appeared to confirm that the tweet was actually from her server by responding:

“And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault. However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified,” she wrote.

And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault . However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified . https://t.co/jCJUf16X0q — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017





“The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude,” Deeley continued. “Respect and love should be shown to all, attention to detail is necessary too!”

The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all,attention to detail is necessary too! https://t.co/jCJUf16X0q — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017





People were not impressed by Deeley’s decision to not tip her server at all.

Still, Davis said he’s willing to help Deeley if she reaches out to the restaurant. When faced with unhappy customers, the staff typically offers a free drink or dessert.

“I always try to do something with the bad reviews — change the people’s opinion, but sometimes I cannot do anything,” Davis said. “I’m definitely going to ask everyone what happened, because if it’s a management problem or a server problem, I definitely can take care of it, because I don’t want it to happen again.”

However, it sounds like Deeley’s mind is made up.

