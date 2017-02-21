George Clooney Opens Up About Becoming a Father in His 50s: ‘We Are Really Happy and Really Excited’

George Clooney is opening up about becoming a father for the first time in his 50s.

The two-time Oscar winner sat down with French film journalist Laurent Weil on his program Rencontres de Cinema on Sunday, where he talked about expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney.

"We are really happy and really excited," Clooney said, beaming. "It's going to be an adventure."

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins!

The Money Monster star, who was honored at The Caesar Awards in France over the weekend, admitted to getting playfully teased by a lot of his close friends, many of whom are around his age and already have kids who are grown up and have gone off to college.

Clooney recounted a time recently when he was sitting at a table with a group of his "very supportive" pals, who were assuring him that he's going to be a great dad, and that he's going to love the experience.

"Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying noises," he recalled. "And the whole table just busted up laughing."

WATCH: Matt Damon Opens Up About George Clooney Expecting Twins, Offers Baby Advice: 'He Has It Coming'

However, Clooney says that he and his wife are looking forward to everything that comes with parenting, sharing, "We've sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open."

When it comes to his age, the star says he feels inspired by 89-year-old French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who had a child with his second wife, Nathalie Tardivel, in 2003, when he was 70 years old.

"So, I'm feeling a little better about being 56 by the time [they come]," Clooney said.

PHOTOS: The Most Adorable Celebrity Dads

The news that the happy couple were expecting twins broke earlier this month when Julie Chen announced the development on The Talk, revealing that they are due in June. Check out the video below to hear more.

Related Articles