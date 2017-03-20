Alec Baldwin, Sarah Silverman, and Others React to FBI Testimony on Donald Trump’s Wiretapping Claims and Ties to Russia

FBI Director James Comey testified in a hearing before the House intelligence committee on Monday, March 20. The hearing’s featured witnesses included Comey and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency.

Comey refuted President Trump’s tweets claiming he was wiretapped by his predecessor Barack Obama, stating, “I have no information that supports those tweets.”

He also confirmed that the agency was investigating allegations of possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign during the presidential election: “The FBI, as part of our counterintelligence effort, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 president election.”

The NSA chief, Rogers, also weighed in, stating, “I’ve seen nothing on the NSA side that we engaged in such activity, nor that anyone engaged in such activity,” with regard to White House allegations that anyone asked Britain or another ally to wiretap Trump.

As expected, Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Sarah Silverman, Sophia Bush, and many other stars were swift to react on social media to Comey’s testimony.

