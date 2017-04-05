Exes Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Reunite for ‘Gifted’ Premiere — and We Want to Cry

No bad blood between Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, who broke up in February.

The exes reunited Tuesday for the L.A. premiere of the film that brought them together in the first place, Gifted. While there may have been major awkwardness, we couldn’t tell by the photos. The classy pair appeared to greet each other warmly and posed together for photos, including with a Girl Scout troop.

View photos OK, well shaking hands is maybe a little awkward. (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight) More

Who knows — maybe they met up privately before — or at least had a phone call — to go over how to play it. Either way, they played it cool. But that just makes us even more bummed out that they’re no longer together.





Captain America and the Saturday Night Live alum, both 35, met in October 2015 during a chemistry read for Gifted. The romantic leads were confirmed to be dating after she separated from her husband of three years and collaborator, Dean Fleischer-Camp. Chris and Jenny went public with their romance in June. However, while they rang in the New Year together, by early February, it was over.

View photos She still makes him laugh, it seems. (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight) More

Since then, they have been so polite about their breakup that we almost don’t know how to handle it. In an interview with Vulture in March, Jenny called Chris “one of kindest people I have ever met to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.” She also called him “vulnerable” and said he has “beautiful, big, strong emotions.” However, she admitted she was insecure dating the heartthrob. She said, “I don’t ever want to be an experiment,” but added that he never made her feel that way. She added that she hadn’t processed her divorce before they started dating.





As for Chris, he’s only had positive things to say about Jenny — to the max. He told People mag that Jenny is “my favorite human. She’s the best. … She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”





Is it too much to ask that they reconsider their split? If not for themselves, do it for us.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: