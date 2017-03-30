Chris Evans Has Only Positive Things to Say About Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate: ‘She’s the Best’

Chris Evans has only positive things to say about his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate. The two met on the set of the movie Gifted, but sadly they split this past February after less than a year of dating. Chris, aka Captain America, just told People that Jenny is “my favorite human. She’s the best. … She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”

Chris is clearly responding to the convo that Jenny had last week with Vulture where she talked about her breakup with Chris and said that he’s “one of the kindest people [she’s] ever met.” These two should seriously teach a course in the right way to break up. But if your heart still wants to see Chris and Jenny romantically involved, make sure to take a look at Gifted when it comes out in April.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new bust will give you nightmares:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: