Emmy Rossum Was Asked to Wear a Bikini to a Meeting to Prove She Wasn’t Fat

Last week, Alison Brie claimed she was asked to take her top off during an Entourage audition. And now, Emmy Rossum shared her own awful story. The Shameless actress sat down with fellow stars Pamela Adlon, Minnie Driver, Kathryn Hahn, Issa Rae, and America Ferrera for a Hollywood Reporter roundtable and discussed what they could do to change the system.

Emmy recently made news for receiving a salary equal to that of co-star William H. Macy — but in the past she’s been asked to do some degrading things for a role, like showing up to the director’s office in a bikini. She said her agent called her saying, “I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie and they’re going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.”

Pamela Adlon chimed in and said that the Shameless audience sees her naked all the time. But Emmy said the director wanted her to do this because, quote, “he wanted to know if [she] was fat now.”

The 30-year-old said she asked her agent if it was a good part, and if the character was even in a bikini in the movie. Emmy summed up what happened next to her fellow actresses: “I’m not in a bikini in the movie. Not naked in the movie.” But the kicker was what the director reportedly told her: “‘We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your ass is.’ Are you f—ing kidding me? Last time I checked, I’m not a f—ing model.”

