Alison Brie Reveals She Was Asked to Take Her Top Off at an ‘Entourage’ Audition

Alison Brie revealed she was once asked to take off her top during an audition for the HBO hit show Entourage.

The actress was promoting her new Netflix series, GLOW, when she admitted the audition process for women nowadays is just as brutal as it was in the ’80s, the period in which her new show is set.

While at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Brie recalled, “Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘OK, can you take your top off now?”

As of this time, HBO has not responded to Brie’s claims, but GLOW’s casting director, Jennifer Euston, later took to Twitter to comment on Brie’s experience. “Makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing?” she wrote. “Inexcusable.”

Nor I – makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing? Inexcusable. https://t.co/BQZdfafg2c — Jen Euston Casting (@jeneuston) June 11, 2017





Brie is not the first actress to open up about the exploitation and sexism that happen in Hollywood. Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, and Debra Messing are just a few of the many female celebrities who have spoken out about gender inequality in the industry.

The 34-year-old also talked about other difficult auditions, although they thankfully weren’t quite as bad as the Entourage one. “I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them,” she noted. “And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.”

