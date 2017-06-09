Celeb Graduations 2017

Harvard here she comes! Yara Shahidi, 17, graduated from high school on Black-ish and now she’s done the same in real life. Days after revealing that she will be attending Harvard, she posted pics in her cap and gown. The inspiring teen described the photo, snapped June 7, as “Time well spent.” When she’ll start living the ivy league life is in question. She said earlier this year that she plans to defer at least a year — and the fact that she landed a spin-off, which will air on Freeform in January, makes it seem like it won’t be soon. (Photo: Yara Shahidi via Instagram)