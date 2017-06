Who was the guest of honor at the Carter Push Party? She couldn’t be missed. The mom-to-be, who announced on Feb. 1 that she’s expecting twins with Jay Z, was a vision at the African-themed bash at which she wore this headpiece, giant earrings and necklace, a bra top, and flirty skirt. Of course, Bey’s bare belly, which was decorated with a henna tattoo, made her look motherly and natural. (Photo: Beyoncé via Instagram)