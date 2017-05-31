Donald Trump Says ‘Sick’ Kathy Griffin ‘Should Be Ashamed of Herself’ for Mock Beheading Pic

Kathy Griffin apologized for her anti-Trump photo shoot, but Donald Trump doesn’t accept.
The president took to Twitter on Wednesday to lash out at the comedian for her graphic photo shoot with provocative photog Tyler Shield, which she apologized for on Tuesday. Trump also said that his 11-year-old son, Barron, “is having a hard time with it.”
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” the reality TV star turned politico wrote. “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”
Griffin issued an extensive apology on Tuesday, shortly after the photos — in which she’s holding up a bloody “head” resembling Trump’s — made headlines. In a video, she said, “I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. The image went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue [to do so]… I ask for your forgiveness… taking down the image, gonna ask the photographer to take down the image, and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”
Many people called out Griffin for the photo, including Trump’s son Don Jr., Chelsea Clinton, and Griffin’s pal Anderson Cooper, to name a few.
On Tuesday, the Secret Service confirmed it is investigating Griffin’s “threat.”
Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017
Trump’s tweet slightly distracts from a Twitter faux pas he made last night in which he made up a new word — covfefe — during a late-night Internet session.
He made light of it on Wednesday morning with another tweet asking people to figure out the “true meaning” of his fake word.
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
People have been having a field day with that — from Merriam Webster to celebrities.
Wakes up.
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh…
.
.
.
???? Lookups fo…
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017
When they go low, we covfefe.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017
How are we expected to go to sleep while the covfefe tweet is still up? pic.twitter.com/OiojElOB1P
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017
I don't always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer Covfefe.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2017
It's happened! #Covfefe has united everyone from all across the world. To laugh and live as one.. Basically Covfefe is trumps nightmare
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 31, 2017
Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m
— Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017
Make America #covfefe again
— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) May 31, 2017
