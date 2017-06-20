Donald Faison’s Face Says It All Prior to Vasectomy

Donald Faison, pictured with his doctor, got the “snip, snip,” according to his wife, CaCee Cobb. (Photo: CaCee Cobb via Instagram)

Social media has broken down walls and we are constantly privy to too much. You know — seeing Geraldo in a towel that barely covered him, Chris Pratt’s view while “crapping” on the toilet, and … Donald Faison in the doctor’s office prepping for his vasectomy.

In Faison’s case, it’s more on the funny side that his wife, CaCee Cobb, snapped a photo of him, alongside his doctor, right before he got the “snip, snip,” which was the caption Jessica Simpson’s former assistant used on the Insta-pic. The 42-year-old Scrubs alum, a father of six, was making the perfect expression in the photo — that mix of shock and horror, but done for comedic effect.





And don’t think it was lost on us that he had his procedure done one day after Father’s Day. It was all: Happy Father’s Day to me … there will be no more kids.

The best thing about Cobb’s post, however, are the comments. Normally the comments terrify people like us (y’all can be brutal), but in this case they are all pretty hilarious, starting with his bff/former co-star Zach Braff, who wrote, “Nooooooooooooo!”

Here were some of the others:

“Was that his Father’s Day gift?” – @arobtx22

“my husband did it last month best gift he could have ever given me lol” – @aydenmikey

“this is what my husband needs to do!!!” – @angelfish2369

“Do you reco the dr? Pass it along…for real. Miss you can we do a play date??” – @akgreenwood

“Happy ‘not a father ever again’ day.” – @allsmilesaimee

“Is that a puppy pad?!?!” – @tshayejohnson220

View photos Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb with their children, Rocco and Wilder, last year. (Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Safe Kids Worldwide) More

Faison and Cobb married in 2012 and have two children, Rocco and Wilder. He had four children before that: Sean (from a previous relationship) and Dade, Kaya, and Kobe from his marriage to Lisa Askey. (Askey recently passed away, making him the solo parent of that trio.)

Faison said during his wife’s last pregnancy that it was harder on her than the first.

Sounds like the time was right for many reasons.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: