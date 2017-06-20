What’s Going on With Miles Teller?

Some celebrities navigate fame better than others and one celeb who may be taking a wrong turn is Miles Teller.

The 30-year-old actor, who generated a lot of buzz around his performance in Whiplash (and also appeared in the Divergent film series, Fantastic Four, The Spectacular Now, and Rabbit Hole), stepped out in Studio City, Calif., on Monday — one day after being arrested for public intoxication in San Diego. Despite the dustup, he seemed in a decent mood while grabbing a casual bite with his girlfriend, model Keleigh Sperry. He didn’t seem to be acting out the way police said he was the day before.

According to a spokesperson with the San Diego Police Department, Teller was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday morning. He was out with a group of male friends when an officer noticed he was “showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol,” including slurring his speech and almost falling into traffic. After it was determined he was “unable to care for his own safety,” he was taken into custody and sent to a detox center. However, he must have gotten into it with the drunk tank employees because he was arrested and transferred to jail after he was deemed uncooperative.

Teller has his own version of events — and told them on Twitter. He said he “went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed.” As for his legal trouble, “I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.” We’ll let him work that part out with the police department.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

I blame Shore Club — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

This was preceded not too long ago by an incident involving Teller flipping his Bronco truck. In December, he was driving with Sperry in California’s San Fernando Valley when he was cut off by an Uber driver and his vehicle rolled. Luckily, the couple didn’t suffer injuries. The incident made headlines, but it was purely an accident. According to police, drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

While his recent arrest is an isolated incident (so far), Teller also received bad press for … being a bit of a “d***” though. This piece in the Guardian talks about it and it stems from a 2015 Esquire profile in which the writer wondered throughout the piece if the rising star was … that part of the male anatomy. Last year, in another mag profile in Vanity Fair, they determined Teller’s “d***ishnes” is just a result of being “misunderstood.” So we guess that’s all worked out?

Regardless of his personal drama, Teller’s career is humming along. In October, he’ll be seen in Thank You for Your Service — a film exploring the effect of PTSD on war veterans. That’s the film he dyed his hair blond for, igniting the fury of Twitter. May he stay out of trouble (and not fool with his hair) until then.





