Miles Teller Flips Bronco in Car Accident: Report

Miles Teller has reportedly been in a car crash — and he’s Uber upset.

The 29-year-old actor’s Bronco flipped over Thursday night when a car driven by an Uber driver made a left turn in front of his car while he was driving in California’s San Fernando Valley, reports TMZ.

Teller and his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry — who was in the passenger’s seat — both escaped the accident uninjured, reports TMZ. Two passengers in the Uber vehicle were taken to the hospital, complaining of minor injuries.

According to TMZ, police say drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, and that the accident was not Teller’s fault.

This isn’t the first time Teller has been involved in a major car crash. When he was a 20-year-old, between his sophomore and junior year of college, he was in an accident that almost took his life.

“My buddy lost control of my car going 80 mph. We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead,” Teller told ABC News.

He explained he still has scars from the accident. “I got scars on my face — I still have two rocks in my face,” he explained, adding that doctor told him removing the rocks would cause more scaring.

The actor also sought out laser treatments for upwards of four years to improve the scarring — as they prevented him from getting acting roles early on in his career.

Teller’s on-screen characters in both The Spectacular Now and Whiplash have also had a history of car accidents.