Donald Faison Mourns Ex-Wife: ‘You Raised Three Beautiful Children … I Am Forever Grateful’

Donald Faison pays tribute to his ex-wife, Lisa Askey. The actor’s first wife and mother to three of his children passed away on Wednesday.

Faison took to Instagram to honor Lisa’s life by sharing a picture posted by their son Dade. He wrote, “RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May God bless your soul with light and love.”





Donald and Lisa were married from 2001 to 2005. They have three children, fraternal twins Dade and Kaya and Kobe.

The Clueless actor is now married to CaCee Cobb, and the couple have two children together.

Is Oprah really considering running for president in 2020?



More from Yahoo Celebrity: